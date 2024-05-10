Roy Keane warned for 'going too far' and creating 'bad energy' with criticism of Erling Haaland after calling him a 'League Two player' as Man Utd legend is told to finally heal rift with City star's father Erling HaalandManchester CityPremier League

Emmanuel Petit says Roy Keane picking on Erling Haaland has gone too far and has urged the former midfielder to make up with the player's father.