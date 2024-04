Roy Keane backed to make shock Man Utd return and replace Erik ten Hag as Irishman's former team-mate tells him to 'clean house' at Old Trafford Manchester UnitedErik ten HagTransfersPremier League

Roy Keane has been backed to replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United as the Irishman's former team-mate urged him to "clean house" at Old Trafford.