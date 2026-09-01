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Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos set for shock takeover as legendary duo close in on multi-million Brazilian club deal
Members approve landmark takeover
An Extraordinary General Assembly of Internacional de Limeira has approved the creation of an SAF (Sociedade Anonima do Futebol) entity and the sale of an 80 per cent stake to an investor group featuring Ronaldo and Carlos. The proposal passed comfortably by 53 votes to one, easily clearing the required two-thirds threshold. The transaction, worth up to R$ 450 million (£64m/$87m), now only requires final bureaucratic clearance and formal sign-off from governing bodies.
- Anadolu Agency
Ambrogini outlines investment roadmap
The consortium is headed by executive Enrico Ambrogini, who previously worked alongside Ronaldo at Cruzeiro and Real Valladolid, and features Saudi Prince Abdullah bin Saad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and an African partner.
The club confirmed the agreement in an official statement: "The approved deliberation provides for the establishment of the SAF of Associacao Atletica Internacional de Limeira and the transfer of 80% of SAF shares to the investor, with 20% remaining under the ownership of Associacao Atletica Internacional de Limeira, subject to terms submitted to the relevant governing bodies. The transaction involves proponent Enrico Ambrogini and an investor group that includes five-time world champions Ronaldo Nazario and Roberto Carlos, alongside other investors."
Speaking toESPN.com.br in March, Ambrogini detailed the consortium's financial plans: "My initial proposal involved a capital injection of R$ 10 million within 15 to 18 months, assuming all club debts - which I was told stand at around R$ 8.5 million (£1.2m/$1.6m) - and a minimum guarantee of R$ 187 million (£27m/$36m) across 15 years," he explained.
"Within my Business Plan, I made it very clear that this is not charity; I want a return on my investment. Based on my model, I would see returns starting from year six, when Inter would be financially stable enough not to bleed cash when distributing dividends."
Long-term sporting vision detailed
The project aims to rebuild a club that won the 1986 Campeonato Paulista and 1988 Serie B before falling down the divisions after 1989. Ambrogini outlined the targeted climb back up the pyramid: "So my Business Plan projected R$ 454 million (£65m/$88m) over 10 years. But that is not a guarantee. My initial proposal was for 50% of the club; I need the Association alongside me.
"You have to make certain assumptions when building a Business Plan. I assumed, for example, that the club returns to the Paulista Serie A1 within three years, but relegation can still happen. So that factors in two years in Serie A1 and four years in Serie A2, promotion to Serie B within six years, and reaching Serie A between year six and year ten."
- Getty Images Sport
Promising sporting trajectory ahead
Inter de Limeira currently play in the regional Paulista Serie A2 but secured a spot in the final quadrangular stage of national Serie C last weekend. The board must now finalise the SAF transition while maintaining momentum on the pitch. Backed by Ambrogini, Ronaldo, and Carlos, the club has set a clear target of returning to Brazil's top flight within the next decade.
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