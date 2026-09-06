Koeman Jr makes history! Goalkeeper scores TWO in crazy Eredivisie comeback

In a dramatic Eredivisie clash that will be remembered for years to come, Telstar goalkeeper Koeman Jr made history by becoming the first shot-stopper in the league's history to score twice in a single match. The 31-year-old stepped up to the plate when his side needed him most, rescuing a point in a chaotic 2-2 draw against Cambuur.

The match was an uphill battle for Telstar from the early stages, after they were reduced to ten men just 22 minutes into the contest when Nokkvi Thorisson was shown a straight red card. Playing with a numerical disadvantage for over an hour, the home side looked to be heading for a disappointing defeat as Cambuur scored twice in seven minutes after the break to take a commanding lead and assume full control.