Ronald Araujo credits Liverpool loan for saving his career after mental health struggles and World Cup heartbreak

Araujo’s transition to the Premier League has been seamless, providing the stability he lacked during his final months at Camp Nou. The 27-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable resurgence under Andoni Iraola, featuring in every match so far this season and establishing himself as the primary choice at right-back. After a period of intense scrutiny and physical setbacks in Spain, the defender feels the environment at Liverpool has allowed him to rediscover his best form and mental well-being.

"Truthfully, I am very happy. Very, very comfortable. From the first moment I arrived, they made me feel very at ease. The team-mates, the coaching staff and obviously the fans, they made me feel at home from the start. That helps. It gives you confidence to perform on the pitch and give your all. I am really happy with this moment. I'll just keep working hard as I have been doing and I hope it will be a great season for us," he told AUFTV.