Ronald Araujo tells Barcelona when he will be back in training as Uruguayan defender returns from 'spiritual' Israel journey to cope with mental anguish
Araujo given time off from Barca
The road to recovery for Ronald Araujo appears to have a destination in sight. After weeks of uncertainty surrounding his future and well-being, the 26-year-old has communicated his plans to head coach Hansi Flick and the Barcelona hierarchy. According to reports from Marcaand AS, Araujo feels ready to reintegrate into the squad after the Christmas break, having sought solace in the Holy Land to heal the psychological wounds inflicted by a relentless wave of criticism.
A journey of healing
Araujo’s absence was not due to a torn muscle or a broken bone, but a "broken" mental state. Following a high-profile error and red card against Chelsea in the Champions League - an incident that sparked a ferocious backlash from fans and media alike - the centre-back reportedly suffered from anxiety and panic attacks. Recognising that he could not perform, he requested, and was immediately granted, a leave of absence to prioritise his mental health.
In search of peace, the devout Christian embarked on a spiritual journey to Israel. Over the past week, Araujo has visited sacred sites in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, using the pilgrimage to "rediscover himself" and find the emotional balance that had deserted him.
The trip appears to have had the desired effect. Reports suggest the defender has returned feeling "progressively better" and mentally stronger, convinced that he is ready to face the pressures of elite football once again.
The return timeline
With his pilgrimage complete, Araujo’s focus has shifted to his professional return. He plans to travel to his native Uruguay to spend the upcoming Christmas holidays with his family, using the time to recharge fully before heading back to Catalonia.
He has circled December 29 on the calendar as his return date to the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper. This will give him a handful of sessions to prove his fitness to Hansi Flick before Barcelona’s first fixture of 2026.
Ambitiously, Araujo has reportedly set his sights on the Catalan derby against Espanyol on January 3 as his comeback match. While it remains to be seen if Flick will throw him straight back into the cauldron of a local derby, the player's desire to be available is a massive boost for a squad that has had to adapt without its defensive leader.
Barca stand by defender
Throughout the ordeal, Barcelona’s stance has been one of unwavering support. President Joan Laporta and Hansi Flick have publicly defended their captain, emphasising that the human being comes before the footballer. The club had refused to put a timeline on his recovery, asserting he could take as long as necessary.
Araujo’s decision to return so soon is a testament to his resilience, but the club will likely manage his reintegration with extreme care. For now, the news that their captain has found peace and is ready to fight for the badge again is the only Christmas present fans were asking for.
