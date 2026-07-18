Romelu Lukaku off to MLS? Ajax and Monaco must battle American interest to land striker with Napoli exit expected

Lukaku's future could lie outside Europe, with MLS emerging as a genuine option for the experienced forward, as per Tuttosport. The reports suggest New York City FC have identified the Belgian as a potential marquee signing after his performances at the World Cup increased his appeal.

Napoli are willing to sell Lukaku as they look to reduce their wage bill and strengthen the squad under Massimiliano Allegri. The striker is currently on holiday following his international commitments, while his representatives continue to assess interest from several clubs. European sides remain firmly in contention, but growing interest from the United States has added another dimension to the transfer race.







