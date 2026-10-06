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Roma winger Wesley desperate to rescue Real Madrid outcast Endrick in January transfer window
Wesley leads the charm offensive for Giallorossi
The connection between Wesley and Endrick has grown increasingly strong, forming a bridge that could soon lead the Madrid striker to the Italian capital. Their friendship is deep-rooted, evidenced by Endrick’s supportive outreach when Wesley suffered a heartbreaking injury that ruled him out of the World Cup just a week before the tournament began. Now, the roles have reversed as Wesley attempts to guide his compatriot through a difficult period in Spain.
According to Corriere dello Sport, the Roma winger has been proactive, sending messages to his international teammate to express how thrilled he would be to share a dressing room at the Olimpico. While these exchanges are personal rather than club-mandated, they align perfectly with Roma’s transfer ambitions. The two friends will have a chance to reconnect in person when Madrid travel to Rome for a Champions League clash on October 14, providing Endrick with a first-hand look at the atmosphere Wesley calls home.
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Frustration grows for Madrid's forgotten man
The situation for Endrick at the Bernabeu has become critical after a promising start to his career in Europe. Despite the massive investment made by Los Blancos, the 20-year-old has found himself largely discarded by the coaching staff. The Brazilian's action has been restricted to a single four-minute substitute appearance against Elche across the first eight games of the current campaign.
This lack of involvement is a stark contrast to the assurances the player received earlier in the year. The youngster is reportedly weighing up a move because fierce competition from the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, and Arda Guler has left him at the bottom of the pecking order. With his development stalling, a temporary exit in January is now viewed as the most logical solution for all parties involved.
Serie A heavyweights circle the striker
Roma are not the only Italian side keeping a close eye on the developing situation in Madrid. AC Milan have also registered their interest, but the Giallorossi have done the most legwork so far by maintaining constant dialogue with the player’s representatives. The upcoming international break in Singapore will provide another window for Wesley to advocate for a move to the capital while the striker considers his next steps.
Madrid president Florentino Perez is currently only considering a straight loan to ensure the club maintains control over their asset's long-term future. However, Roma directors are pushing for a more complex agreement that could include options for a permanent transfer alongside a buy-back clause for the Spanish giants. This structure would allow Roma to invest more heavily in the player's integration into the squad.
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International concerns over stalled development
The lack of minutes for one of Brazil's brightest prospects has not gone unnoticed by the national team hierarchy. Concerns are mounting that the striker's progress will be permanently hampered if he continues to sit on the bench. The need for regular football is paramount, especially as the player looks to build on his previous successful loan spell away from Madrid. As January approaches, the pressure is on Jose Mourinho and the Madrid board to find a solution that protects their investment.
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