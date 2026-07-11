Roma turn to Nottingham Forest winger after seeing Mason Greenwood deal fall through

Roma are scheduled to kick off their initial pre-season training programme at Trigoria this coming Monday as they prepare the squad for the rigours of the upcoming Serie A campaign. The club's management will undoubtedly continue intensive talks with Ndoye’s agent to agree personal terms worth €3.5m plus bonuses before the transfer window closes.

Aside from hunting for incoming talent, the club's attention is also divided by potential departures following formal interest from Sunderland in attacking midfielder Matias Soule.