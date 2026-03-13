Goal.com
Live
Svilar Roma Serie AGetty Images

Translated by

Roma, Svilar and transfer rumours: "The future is now"

The Giallorossi goalkeeper also discusses the Europa League and Sinisa Mihajlovic.

Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar spoke to Serbian website Meridiano Sport after the Europa League match against Bologna (1-1 at the Dall'Ara in the first leg of the round of 16). "It's too early to think about winning the Europa League, but this was a positive result," said the Belgian-born Serbian goalkeeper, born in 1999. "We'll play next week to advance to the next round and then we'll see what happens." 

  • MARKET RUMOURS

    In the interview, translated in Italy by TMW, Svilar cuts short the numerous transfer rumours concerning him: "Can they affect my season? Not at all. Zero. Zero point zero. The future is now. I'm only thinking about the present. We'll see what happens on Sunday."

    • Advertisement

  • MIHAJLOVIC

    In the interview, Svilar recalls his compatriot Sinisa Mihajlovic, who passed away in 2022 and was a former Roma player (1992–1994) and former Bologna coach (2019–2022): "I was very young when Sinisa was still a player. I feel sorry for his family and his children for what has happened."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Serie A
Como crest
Como
COM
Roma crest
Roma
ROM
0