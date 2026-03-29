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Roma on Carlos Augusto: deadlock over contract renewal with Inter and links to Manu Koné – all the latest

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Massara is still on the lookout for a left-back

Carlos Augusto has put his talks with Inter on hold, and Roma are trying to step in: *Corriere dello Sport* takes stock of the potential transfer deal between the Giallorossi and the Nerazzurri that could materialise this summer, potentially involving Manu Koné, the French midfielder who has already attracted interest from the Milan-based club.

It has been known for months that Roma need a left-back, given that Angelino has been sidelined since the start of the season and Tsimikas does not seem to have settled in. Attempts to sign Fortini from Fiorentina and Moller-Wolfe from Wolverhampton in January came to nothing, and Celik’s contract expires in June, with thedefender looking set to join Juventus on a free transfer. It is against this backdrop that interest in Carlos Augusto should be viewed, as an alternative to Bastoni and Dimarco on the left flank of Chivu’s side.

  • SUPPLY AND DEMAND

    "At the moment, there is a gap in negotiations regarding the renewal of Carlos Augusto’s contract, which is currently due to expire in 2028. Inter do not intend to let him go, but he is not untouchable either. And Roma should have a budget of 15–16 million in their coffers to cover that position, even though Inter would value the player at least 20 million," explains *Corriere dello Sport*.

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  • THE KONE HIT

    The league fixture scheduled for Easter could be an opportunity to start making some contact: in Milan, they are persistently seeking a physical, ball-winning midfielder – and, why not, one with pace too – and Manu Koné remains at the top of Chivu’s wish list following the deal that fell through in the summer of 2025, which had been set at €35 million plus bonuses. Will talks resume, this time including Carlos Augusto?



  • CARLOS'S DOUBTS

    It is not just the financial aspect that is causing things to drag out a little between Carlos Augusto and Inter, although, to be honest, there is a gap between what he wants and what the club is offering: the player is still eligible under the ‘Growth Decree’ and, according to rumours coming out of Viale della Liberazione, he has made it clear that he wants a salary of around €4 million. Inter are holding out just short of that, offering him a renewal worth €3.2 million per season plus bonuses, up to €3.5 million.

    Carlos Augusto is 27 and believes the time has come for him to play regularly as a first-team regular. At Inter, he has never had this opportunity; as a third-choice full-back, he has always been blocked by Bastoni, and as a fifth-choice, he has always had Dimarco ahead of him. But what if Bastoni were to leave? Even then, Carlos might still not have resolved his issues, given that Inter could decide to switch to a back four, in which case Dimarco would still be the first-choice.

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