Roma on Carlos Augusto: deadlock over contract renewal with Inter and links to Manu Koné – all the latest

Carlos Augusto has put his talks with Inter on hold, and Roma are trying to step in: *Corriere dello Sport* takes stock of the potential transfer deal between the Giallorossi and the Nerazzurri that could materialise this summer, potentially involving Manu Koné, the French midfielder who has already attracted interest from the Milan-based club.
It has been known for months that Roma need a left-back, given that Angelino has been sidelined since the start of the season and Tsimikas does not seem to have settled in. Attempts to sign Fortini from Fiorentina and Moller-Wolfe from Wolverhampton in January came to nothing, and Celik’s contract expires in June, with thedefender looking set to join Juventus on a free transfer. It is against this backdrop that interest in Carlos Augusto should be viewed, as an alternative to Bastoni and Dimarco on the left flank of Chivu’s side.