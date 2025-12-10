Getty Images Sport
Roma and Man Utd open Joshua Zirkzee negotiations as Serie A side prepare to terminate Evan Ferguson's loan from Brighton amid dismal displays
Talks begin with Man Utd
The January transfer window is fast approaching, and Roma are determined to correct the mistakes of the summer. The capital club's attack has stalled in the first half of the season despite their positive results, prompting sporting director Frederic Massara to take decisive action. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, he has established direct contact with the hierarchy at Old Trafford to discuss bringing Zirkzee back to Serie A.
The Dutch forward, who earned a big-money move to United after a breakout season with Bologna, has found life in the Premier League difficult. Often utilised as a substitute or left on the bench entirely, Zirkzee is reportedly open to a return to Italy, where his stock remains high.
Roma target loan move for Dutch forward
According to Gazzetta, Massara has received the green light from the Friedkin Group to pursue the deal. The sporting director is reportedly planning a "blitz" to the UK, using Roma's upcoming Europa League trip to face Celtic as a logistical springboard to finalise discussions with United.
The negotiation will not be straightforward. United are eager to protect their investment and would prefer a permanent sale or a loan with a guaranteed obligation to buy. Roma, operating under financial fair play restrictions, are pushing for a loan with an option to buy, potentially set around the €35 million mark, which could become an obligation if certain conditions are met.
However, the will of the player could be decisive. Zirkzee is understood to be keen on the move, and his profile is viewed as the perfect tactical fit for Gian Piero Gasperini's system. Unlike a traditional poacher, Zirkzee’s ability to drop deep, link play, and orchestrate attacks mirrors the role Gasperini has successfully used with forwards in the past at Atalanta.
Ferguson to be sent back to Brighton
The urgency to recruit Zirkzee is a direct consequence of the failure of Irish striker Ferguson. He arrived on loan from Brighton in the summer with high expectations, tasked with providing the goals to fire Roma into the top four. Instead, his tenure has been a nightmare.
Ferguson has made 13 appearances across all competitions without registering a single goal or assist. His performances have been described by the Italian press as "ghost-like," with the striker struggling to adapt to the physicality and tactical rigours of Serie A.
Reports suggest that the upcoming match against Como in Serie A represents a "last call" for the 21-year-old, but the decision appears to have already been taken. Roma are preparing to terminate the loan agreement in January, sending Ferguson back to Brighton early to free up the squad space and wage budget necessary to register Zirkzee. It is a harsh conclusion to what was meant to be a developmental step for the young Irishman, but Roma’s precarious league position leaves no room for sentiment.
Tel, Raspadori, and Silva on standby
While Zirkzee is the undisputed "Plan A," Massara is keeping his options open should negotiations with United hit a wall.
According to reports, Roma have identified Mathys Tel as a viable alternative. The former Bayern Munich prodigy is also struggling for game time since his summer move to Tottenham and could be available on a loan deal. The French forward offers versatility and pace, traits that appeal to the Giallorossi scouts.
Furthermore, domestic options remain on the table. Giacomo Raspadori is a player Gasperini has admired for years, though extracting him so soon after he left Napoli to join Atletico Madrid will be no easy feat. Finally, Fabio Silva is on the shortlist as a "wildcard" option amid his struggles since making a summer transfer from Wolves to Borussia Dortmund.
