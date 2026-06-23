AFP
Roma fans petition against Mason Greenwood transfer as Marseille forward branded 'one of the most divisive figures in modern football'
Transfer link and sporting merits
Roma have been strongly linked with a move to sign Greenwood in a €50 million (£43m/$57m) deal. Marseille reportedly need to sell players to comply with financial regulations, despite Greenwood registering 48 goals in 81 appearances for the French side. Roma require attacking reinforcements, but this potential move has left the fanbase divided.
Greenwood previously scored 35 goals in 129 games for Manchester United, and added 10 goals in 36 matches during a loan spell at Getafe. Despite these sporting merits, supporters have launched a petition today to stop Roma from completing the transfer, gaining close to 500 signatures on its first day.
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Arrest, commercial fallout and legal clearance
The backlash stems from January 2022, when Greater Manchester Police arrested Greenwood following social media posts by his girlfriend showing severe physical injuries alongside a shocking audio recording of alleged abuse. Manchester United suspended Greenwood indefinitely, while Nike cancelled his sponsorship contract without compensation and EA Sports removed Greenwood from FIFA.
In February 2023, the Crown Prosecution Service dropped all criminal charges after key witnesses withdrew and new material emerged. Despite legal clearance, intense public pressure and objections from anti-violence charities prevented a return to Manchester United. The club concluded in August 2023 that Greenwood should continue his career elsewhere, leading to his transfers to Getafe and Marseille.
Club values and fan opposition
Roma supporters highlighted that signing Greenwood would contradict campaigns against gender-based violence, such as the "Amami e Basta" initiative.
The fan petition reads: "We oppose the signing of Mason Greenwood by AS Roma. This position is not based on personal hostility or a belief that people cannot rebuild their careers. It is based on the conviction that every football club has the right -and the responsibility- to choose who represents its badge. Greenwood has been involved in multiple serious off-field controversies, including disciplinary issues with the England national team and allegations of domestic and sexual violence that generated worldwide attention. Regardless of later legal developments, these events continue to shape his public image and make him one of the most divisive figures in modern football."
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What next for Roma and Greenwood?
Roma have yet to officially respond to the petition or confirm their continued pursuit of Greenwood. As the transfer window progresses, the board must weigh the potential sporting investment against severe fan backlash and commercial risks. Greenwood will continue his preparations with Marseille, where he recently recorded 26 goals and 11 assists in 45 matches, while awaiting a formal offer.