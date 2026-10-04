Captain's touch! Goalscorer Rodri hails 'mature' La Roja after breaking goal drought in Oviedo

Spain captain Rodri produced a influential midfield display, scoring his side's second goal in a 3-1 UEFA Nations League Group 3 win against Czechia in Oviedo. Lamine Yamal opened the scoring in the sixth minute before Rodri doubled the lead with a precise long-range finish.

Jiří Sláma pulled one back for Czechia before substitute Mikel Merino sealed Spain's victory late on.

The result maintains Spain's three-point lead over England at the top of Group 3.