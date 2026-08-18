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Why did Rodri snub 'dream' Real Madrid move for Barcelona? Inside the £65m Man City transfer and the FATAL mistakes Jose Mourinho made
Real’s lack of conviction proved fatal
In a stunning turn of events that has sent shockwaves through Spanish football, Rodri is set to join Barcelona from Man City in a deal worth approximately £65 million. While the defensive midfielder had long been linked with a move to the Bernabeu, a distinct lack of enthusiasm from the Real Madrid hierarchy and concern over their squad harmony allowed their arch-rivals to steal a march, according to Marca.
Internal doubts at Valdebebas regarding the 30-year-old’s playing style reportedly stalled the pursuit. Critics within the club allegedly claimed that Rodri "slows the ball down too much" and suggested that the Bernabeu giants were instead looking for a "more dynamic profile with more strength" for the midfield.
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Barcelona’s all-out charm offensive pays off
Real Madrid's initial outreach felt more like a formality than a passionate pursuit. While club president Florentino Perez and CEO Jose Angel Sanchez made contact, newly appointed head coach Mourinho opted against calling Rodri directly. This lack of personal engagement was especially notable given that Mourinho did make personal calls to Marc Cucurella and Rodri's former teammate, Bernardo Silva.
In stark contrast, Barcelona deployed their entire heavy artillery to ensure the deal crossed the line. Hansi Flick, Joan Laporta, and Deco all personally contacted the Spaniard to pitch the project. The personal touch extended to the dressing room, with several members of the Barcelona squad reaching out to their international teammate.
The 'ticking time bomb' at the Bernabeu
Beyond the personal recruitment efforts, the stability of the respective sporting projects played a massive role in the decision-making process. Barcelona have secured back-to-back La Liga titles and offer a clear tactical identity that mimics the Spanish national team. Conversely, Real Madrid’s camp has been described as a potential 'ticking time bomb' following a difficult end to the previous campaign marked by publicised in-fighting.
Financial factors were reportedly identical, with both Spanish giants offering the same package. This confirms that the decision was purely sporting and based on the environment Rodri felt most comfortable in. Despite his childhood connections to the city of Madrid, the midfielder prioritised the playing style of Flick's side.
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A new era begins at the Camp Nou
The logistics of the transfer are moving quickly, with the World Cup-winning captain expected to sign a four-year contract that could keep him at the club until 2030. His departure from Man City marks a significant shift in the balance of power in European football, as City lose the engine room of their recent dominance.
Medical tests are scheduled for Wednesday morning at Barcelona's training facilities. If all goes to plan, the club intends to present their new star signing ahead of the Joan Gamper Trophy match against Egyptian giants Al-Ahly. Although fitness concerns mean his debut will be slightly delayed, the excitement around the Camp Nou is palpable.
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