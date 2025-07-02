‘The Rodri of Inter' - Fabio Capello warns Serie A side against selling star who 'makes the team go round' as ex-coach criticises Lautaro Martinez for public attack on Hakan Calhanoglu
Former Italy manager Fabio Capello says Inter should not sell Hakan Calhanoglu, citing the importance he holds in the squad.
- Calhanoglu and Martinez caught up in feud
- Inter want to sell midfielder amid Galatasaray links
- Capello warns the club not to make a hasty decision