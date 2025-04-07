Roberto de Zerbi vows to make Mason Greenwood 'one of the greatest players to have played' for Marseille and explains why ex-Man Utd star has 'had difficult time lately'
Roberto De Zerbi has explained the reason behind Mason Greenwood's recent slump in form as he vowed to turn the forward into a Marseille great.
- Greenwood criticised in recent weeks
- De Zerbi explained reasons for his 'difficult time'
- Englishman backed to become club legend