'The sun will shine again' - Roberto De Zerbi 'not happy at all' as Marseille battle massive injury crisis ahead of Champions League clash

The Italian manager also voiced his frustration with Marseille’s packed run of fixtures, saying the constant turnaround between games has left his squad exhausted. The 46-year-old revealed that before the Auxerre match, the team could only hold a walking session because they had played just two days earlier.

"We did it walking because we had only played two days earlier. It was a way of saying that we had prepared for the match without the intensity of a normal training session. You can't prepare for a match 24 hours in advance," he added.

"I like controversy, that's part of why I came here [to Marseille]. When you ask questions, it pleases me because you're always looking for a sharp retort. It's not about controversy, it's about truth. I have many flaws, but lying isn't one of them; I'm telling you the truth. We played poorly against Angers, but we lost two points in the 95th minute. We played poorly against Auxerre, but I see that some teams are doing less than us to win. From the match against Lorient - where we brought in six key players - until now, Marseille would be top of the table. I'd like to play better, but some of the criticism is a bit disastrous and harsher than reality."

With only a few days to recover before facing the Serie A club, De Zerbi admitted the situation remains far from ideal. "It's a difficult time, so we need to be a bit tougher and more determined. If we can get through tough times like these, things will get better."