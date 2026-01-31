AFP
Roberto De Zerbi clarifies Marseille future after reportedly handing in resignation following Champions League exit
De Zerbi future 'hanging by a thread'
Following Marseille's disappointing exit from the Champions League, reports surfaced that head coach De Zerbi was in 'great danger' of being sacked by the French giants and that his future was 'hanging by a thread'. Months ago, former France international Jerome Rothen blasted the 46-year-old, saying he "couldn't find the ingredients" to make Marseille tick. And after the Brugge defeat, the former Brighton boss, naturally, cut a very dejected figure.
He told reporters: "We started the match very badly, we knew they would come out very strong, but we conceded two goals. After that, we attacked, but it didn’t work. Even in the second half, we knew Forbs’ speed was superior to Medina’s. And we didn’t manage to score, neither in the first half nor in the second. We could have been more attentive without exposing ourselves so much. We have to ask for forgiveness because this is a very bad day."
- AFP
Marseille chief drops hint on De Zerbi's future
Although Marseille's sporting director Medhi Benatia was livid at Les Olympiens' defeat, he seemed to direct his ire towards the players rather than De Zerbi at full-time. That may have been a hint that the ex-Shakhtar Donetsk boss wasn't going anywhere for the time being.
He said: "I hope that the players are aware that tonight is a professional foul. I've lost games in my career, I've rarely felt that sense of shame, being able to concede six goals in two games. I want it to have consequences on the rest of the season."
De Zerbi is not leaving Marseille
Ahead of Marseille's Ligue 1 trip to Paris FC on Saturday, De Zerbi said he is staying put at the south coast club. He also spoke with club president Pablo Longoria and Benatia to find the "best solution" going forward.
He said via RMC Sport: "Nothing special. We lost an important match. We're coming out of the Champions League. We have to try to understand. Pablo Longoria and Medhi Benatia, we spoke last night. We got together to try to find the best possible solution. This match is also partly my fault. We will do everything to get back on track. I'm still here.
"We don't make amends for the results but for the game. For the first question, I strongly wanted to come to Marseille. It's the truth. There is also the share of responsibility. I was taught to take responsibility for things. I say to you, at the club, we played a bad game, that's all. I don't know if I'm the ideal coach for OM. From the point of view of results, we did some good things. But there is this lack of consistency.
"Otherwise, my players have always followed me. Yesterday I spoke to 7-8 players. I've always had a great relationship with my players. I continue to defend my players. There is no friction."
- AFP
What comes next for De Zerbi?
De Zerbi may have been given a stay of execution following the Brugge defeat but a loss against Paris FC could be terminal. However, the Italian has no desire to leave anytime soon.
He added: "I have the strength to stay in Marseille for another five or six years because I have the passion, I like it. The players support me. What annoys me is the defeat. It's not a question of passion but of powerlessness. These are defeats that mark you, but the players have great human and sporting qualities."
De Zerbi will hope from these ashes, a fire shall be woken, and a light from the shadows shall spring - starting in Paris on Saturday evening.
