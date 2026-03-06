Robert Sanchez left 'really disappointed' at controversial Liam Rosenior decision as Chelsea boss claims he doesn't have a No.1

On whether it's counterproductive to rotate the goalkeeper position, where continuity is often king, Rosenior said: "Yes, you need continuity - but you also need to win football matches. There are different approaches - modern or old‑school. I will pick the team I think is best to win each game. I don't think I've kept the same XI once since I've been here. People can say you need continuity - if we lose, it's because we didn't have enough; if we win, it's the right decision.

"I made a decision for the Aston Villa game that I think was proven correct. Hopefully, I'll make more correct decisions moving forward."