Robert Lewandowski set for Saudi Pro League talks with Poland legend expected to leave Barcelona once his contract expires
Report claims Lewandowski is tempted by Saudi Pro League offer
In a new report from Spanish publication AS, Lewandowski’s Israeli agent, Pini Zahavi, is due to hold a new meeting with Saudi Pro League officials ahead of the January transfer window opening on New Year’s Day.
The report claims Lewandowski has already received an offer from the Saudi Pro League, though it does not state which clubs are keen to sign the striker, who has scored eight goals in 18 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona this season.
The 37-year-old is believed to be attracted to the possibility of playing in the Middle East, with the Saudi Pro League home to a number of football’s biggest names including Al-Nassr and Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Ittihad duo Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante.
Poland international is also wanted by MLS outfit Chicago Fire
In a separate report from the BBC earlier this month, Lewandowski’s representatives reportedly held discussions with MLS outfit Chicago Fire over the possibility of a move to the United States.
Fire, who have previously tried to sign Neymar and Kevin De Bruyne in 2025, are believed to have made Lewandowski a priority signing for at least six months - with Chicago holding the USA's largest Polish community.
Lewandowski is widely regarded as Poland’s greatest ever footballer, having scored 88 goals in 163 caps for his country. The Eagles remain in contention to qualify for next summer’s World Cup in North America, with Jan Urban’s side due to face Albania in a play-off semi-final on Thursday 26 March 2026.
The BBC claim Lewandowski is also open to joining Fire, with wages not expected to be an issue, though AS claim the Saudi Pro League have presented a larger financial package to the attacker’s camp.
Lewandowski's future in doubt as Torres sparkles for Barcelona
After scoring a remarkable 344 goals in 375 games during an eight-season spell with Germany heavyweights Bayern Munich, Lewandowski joined Barcelona in July 2022.
The ex-Borussia Dortmund and Lech Poznan hitman has won five trophies at Camp Nou, including league titles in the 2022-23 and 2024-25 campaigns. He has scored 109 goals in 165 games for the Blaugrana.
However, Lewandowski’s future at Barcelona remains in doubt after seeing fellow striker Ferran Torres step up for Hansi Flick’s champions this season.
Former Manchester City man Torres has found the back of the net 13 times in 22 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona this term, with 11 of his goals coming in La Liga. Only Kylian Mbappe has been more proficient in front of goal (18) in Spain’s top flight.
When asked about his long-term future in November, Lewandowski said: “I still don’t know the answer. That’s why I’m not in a hurry, I’m at peace with myself.
“And that is the most important thing. Even if, for example, the club contacted me now, I still wouldn’t answer that question. Because I also have to feel what’s best for me. Now I’m calm, I’m not in a hurry and, at the moment, I don’t expect anything else.”
Barcelona's next matches: Espanyol & Athletic await after winter break
Barcelona will make their return from Spanish football’s winter break when they travel to Espanyol in the Catalan derby on Saturday, 3 January. Flick’s men will then take on Athletic Club - led by former Blaugrana boss Ernesto Valverde - in the semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup four days later.
Lewandowski made his return to the Barcelona fold in the 2-0 win at Villarreal last Sunday, having not featured in the previous two games against Osasuna in the league and minnows CD Guadalajara in the last 32 of the Copa del Rey.
Following the victory over Villarreal, in what was their final fixture of 2025, Barcelona boss Flick reflected on the year, saying: “I think we've overcome a lot of things this year. The most important thing is how the team trains. Everyone gives 100 per cent. You can see in training how we are. We need to rest and live Christmas as a family. The key has been the defence; we have worked on it and also the return of [our] quality.”
