Robert Lewandowski 'not even 50% sure' on his next move as Barcelona striker admits he 'doesn't know' if he wants Camp Nou stay

As the 2025-2026 season approaches its climax, Lewandowski continues to be a focal point of Barcelona’s frontline. The veteran striker has made 33 appearances across all competitions so far this term, netting 14 goals and providing one assist. With his current contract at the Blaugrana set to expire at the end of this season, speculation regarding his next move is intensifying. Despite the looming deadline, the Polish captain is maintaining a remarkably patient and calculated approach to his professional future.

Asked by The Athleticwhere if he wants to stay at Barcelona, he said: “I don’t know. Because I have to feel it. For now, I cannot tell you nothing (about what I will decide), because I’m not even 50 per cent sure which way I want to go. It’s not for this moment.

"With my experience and the age I am, I don’t have to decide now. I don’t have the feeling of which way I should decide. Maybe in three months is probably when I have to decide. But still, I don’t have any stress. I have to feel it. I have to start to feel it, then it will be easier for me when we talk about my future."