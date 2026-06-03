Getty/GOAL
Robert Lewandowski to Man Utd? Red Devils told they need a Kylian Mbappe-esque striker more than prolific Pole that is leaving Barcelona as a free agent
Sesko has found form following £74m transfer
Sizable investments of faith and funds in attacking additions have delivered little return at Old Trafford across a number of frustrating transfer windows. Steps in the right direction were, however, taken during the summer of 2025.
Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo enjoyed productive debut campaigns with United as Michael Carrick picked up a managerial baton dropped by Ruben Amorim and ran towards Champions League qualification.
Benjamin Sesko - on the back of a £74 million ($100m) move from RB Leipzig - helped to fire the Red Devils over that line, with the 22-year-old registering 10 of his 12 goals through 16 appearances in 2026.
There is the promise of more to come from the powerful Slovenian, as further potential is unlocked in his game, but competition for places is imperative as United ready themselves for a return to elite European competition.
- Getty
Could Lewandowski be a shrewd addition for Man Utd?
Lewandowski, with 109 Champions League goals to his name, could be a shrewd signing for Carrick - given that no fee will need to change hands - but would the 37-year-old fit the mould at the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’?
When that question was put to Saha, the former United frontman - speaking exclusively to GOAL in association with CasinoNews - said: “I would think about it. He is the type of player who has enormous experience in the Champions League. He will definitely help.
“In the league, he will enjoy partnering with Sesko, sharing that burden. It will help him a lot. I do think that it will provide leadership as well, high standards. So why not? But again, his age, I still think that you need to consider this. I think he will definitely provide 15 to 20 goals in some way or another. But for the future, saying that you want to build a team around him, this is where my consideration goes.
“Like Ibrahimovic when he came, it always was, ‘he will leave in two years’. This is the type of thinking that you have to consider. I don’t think it’s an easy answer, but yeah, straight away, if you want to manage your first way back in the Champions League, he is a type of name that will impress, and will provide a kind of statement in some way.”
Why Man Utd need an Mbappe-esque forward
Enigmatic Swede Ibrahimovic hit 28 goals for United in 2016-17 after joining as a free agent - with Community Shield, League Cup and Europa League success being savoured under the guidance of Jose Mourinho.
Could Lewandowski make a similar impact as a seasoned professional that knows his way to the back of the net? Saha added: “The problem I see is just because Lewandowski still has the same style as Sesko.
“I would love to have a player who could play with him, a bit of a 4-4-2 style, where I don’t see Sesko and Lewandowski playing together. So it will be about sharing the spot a bit more.
“So, that’s why I think I would have preferred someone else in some way. But yeah, definitely going into that campaign in the Champions League, you need experience, you need that kind of youth and experience as well. So, it is something that could work.”
Saha, who savoured Premier League and Champions League title glory with United, added on the type of player that the Red Devils need to find: “I would prefer someone like, I don’t know if I’m saying something crazy, but Kylian Mbappe, or someone that style. Where you have someone who’s a bit more like Olivier Giroud for Kylian Mbappe, and you have someone who can circulate around.
“This type of player, this is where Manchester United have always been dangerous. You have Dwight Yorke, who ran around Andy Cole, someone around Ruud van Nistelrooy, and this always worked. Whatever formation, whatever era, this formula works.”
- Getty
Red Devils ready to spend again in summer transfer window
United will have money to spend when the summer transfer window swings open on June 15, meaning that they do not need to dip a toe into the free agency pool for a budget-friendly bargain.
Snapping up Lewandowski for nothing would, however, allow any funds to be spent elsewhere, with additions required in other areas of the field - such as the middle of the park - and he could pass important lessons on to Sesko that help to ensure the Red Devils do not have to splash serious cash on another ready-made No.9 any time soon.