Robert Lewandowski delivers honest Harry Kane verdict as Bayern Munich striker threatens to break his Bundesliga scoring record
Kane closing in on historic mark
Lewandowski has revealed he is closely monitoring Kane’s pursuit of his long-standing Bundesliga scoring record, as the England captain continues to light up German football with Bayern.
The Polish striker, now 37 and playing for Barcelona, set a remarkable benchmark during the 2020-21 season with Bayern, scoring 41 league goals in just 29 appearances to surpass the legendary Gerd Müller’s record. With Kane now leading Bayern’s attack in prolific fashion, the possibility of that milestone being challenged is growing stronger by the week.
Pride, not bitterness
Lewandowski insists he feels no resentment toward Kane’s charge. Instead, he views the situation as a source of renewed pride in his own achievement.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Lewandowski praised the England international’s consistency and impact. “Harry Kane is scoring always so many goals and he's playing really good and he's doing a great job,” he said. “And then I saw I did this in 29 games… if I played 34 games, I can only imagine I could even score more! Because of him, I can be more proud of my record now!”
The changing world of strikers
Lewandowski also took the opportunity to reflect on the evolution of the modern game, suggesting that today’s football environment presents different challenges for aspiring forwards.
"The world is changing," he said. "The striker is a different position. You cannot learn to be a great striker from the academy. You have to be different. You have to be thinking different."
Lewandowski stressed that elite strikers must trust their instincts and operate with freedom rather than rigid tactical instructions. He recalled a past conversation with Pep Guardiola during their time together at Bayern, when the coach advised him to rely on his natural sense inside the penalty area.
"He told me that I know exactly where I should go," Lewandowski remembered. "I need to have the freedom. If I have the freedom, I can deliver the best performance."
Kane out for Gladbach clash
Kane will miss Friday’s Bundesliga match against Borussia Mönchengladbach due to a calf injury, Bayern head coach Vincent Kompany confirmed on Thursday.
The England international, who has been in outstanding form this season, is expected to be fit for Tuesday’s Champions League Round of 16 clash against Atalanta.
Kane’s absence represents a setback as he chases Lewandowski’s Bundesliga record. The Bayern forward has already scored 30 goals in the competition this season, but will have to score another 11 in Bayern's final nine games after the Gladbach fixture to equal Lewandowski's mark.
