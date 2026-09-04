'He knows what the team needs' - Robert Lewandowski hails Barcelona’s Rodri signing as he opens up on emotional Camp Nou exit

Speaking to Radio Marca, Lewandowski highlighted exactly why Rodri is the perfect fit for his former employers. The striker praised the former Man City midfielder's tactical intelligence and his proven consistency on the biggest international stages.

"He’s a player who knows what the team needs, how to play going forward, but also how to contribute a little more in defence," Lewandowski explained. "He's the kind of experienced player I think this team needs. He’s a player who has been performing at the highest level not just at the World Cup, but for many years now."

The prolific forward also took the opportunity to reflect on his own tenure in Spain. After joining Barcelona in 2022, he enjoyed a highly successful four-season stint, securing three La Liga titles and claiming the prestigious Pichichi trophy before seeking a fresh challenge.

"It was a very special four years for me in Barcelona," he added. "But there comes a time when you have to try something different and take a new step, and I’m very happy now."



