Robert Lewandowski admits Barcelona asked him NOT to score in money-saving measure amid financial crisis
Lewandowski told to stop scoring in 2023 by Barca
Barcelona made an extraordinary financial calculation during the closing stages of their 2022-23 La Liga campaign involving star striker Lewandowski. With the league title already secured and the season nearing its conclusion, the club faced the prospect of triggering a sizeable performance-related payment linked to the forward’s goal tally.
Lewandowski had reached 23 league goals, and a clause in his transfer agreement meant that scoring two more would activate an additional €2.5 million payment to his former club, Bayern Munich. Given Barcelona’s ongoing financial difficulties at the time, senior figures at the club were keen to avoid any extra outgoing costs.
Reports emerged in November suggesting that Lewandowski had been informally asked to refrain from scoring in the final matches of that season. While the request sounded implausible for a club built on sporting excellence, it reflected the reality of a side operating under intense economic constraints, where even relatively small sums were treated as significant.
Lewandowski confirms Barcelona's odd request
Lewandowski later confirmed the story during an interview with Polish journalist Bogdan Rymanowski, acknowledging both the request itself and the broader context behind it. He stressed that he did not wish to criticise the club or the people involved, but admitted the situation was unusual for a player whose entire career has been defined by goals.
"There are things I don’t want to talk about. I respect Barcelona and the people who work there a lot. I was aware of the club’s situation. There were many other situations that needed to be resolved for the good of the club," Lewandowski explained, framing the request as part of a wider effort to stabilise the club.
He then addressed the financial logic directly, confirming that the motivation was purely monetary rather than tactical. "In short, it was a bonus, and it is known that at that time Barcelona looked to save every euro. It was no small thing, and for me, nothing changed either," he said. However, Lewandowski admitted the request left a lasting impression on him as a striker. "I have no problem with that, but it stuck in my head and I wondered whether to score a goal or not."
Request stemmed from Barcelona's dire financial situation
The episode has since become emblematic of Barcelona’s prolonged financial crisis. Although the club’s situation has improved incrementally in recent seasons, they remain constrained by spending limits and are still working toward a full return to La Liga’s 1:1 financial rule, which would allow them to spend freely in line with revenue.
That Lewandowski, one of the most prolific strikers of his generation, could be asked to temper his output highlights just how tight margins were at the time. The €2.5 million figure, modest by elite football standards, was deemed significant enough to influence sporting decisions, illustrating the depth of Barcelona’s previous cash-flow concerns.
Despite the controversy, Lewandowski’s overall contribution to Barcelona has been immense. Across three and a half seasons, he has amassed 109 goals in 165 appearances in all competitions, remaining a central figure even as the club navigates transition on and off the pitch. His professionalism in handling the situation has been widely noted, particularly given his reputation for relentless competitiveness.
Barcelona past their financial troubles as Lewa looks towards future
Looking ahead, Barcelona’s challenge is to ensure such scenarios remain firmly in the past. The club’s leadership has prioritised stabilising finances, increasing stadium revenue, and reshaping the wage bill to avoid compromises that blur the line between economic necessity and sporting integrity.
For Lewandowski, the incident has not altered his commitment or appetite for success. While questions continue to surround his long-term role and future beyond his current contract, his scoring instincts remain sharp and his desire to compete at the highest level undiminished.
Whether Barcelona have fully turned that page remains to be seen, but the episode will linger as one of the most bizarre footnotes of their recent history.
