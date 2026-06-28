Robert Lewandowski agrees Chicago Fire transfer as ex-Barcelona striker prepares to join Lionel Messi in MLS

According to The Athletic, the 37-year-old marksman has agreed to a two-year contract with the Chicago Fire.

Following his departure from Barca as a free agent, the veteran forward fielded interest from AC Milan and the Saudi Pro League, but has ultimately chosen to continue his career in North America.

The move will be a massive coup for MLS, ensuring the league maintains its momentum in attracting world-class talent.

Lewandowski, who visited Chicago earlier this month to inspect the club's facilities and discuss the project, is expected to be among the league’s highest earners. He is set to follow in the footsteps of Barcelona icon Lionel Messi in making the jump to the United States during the twilight of a remarkable career.











