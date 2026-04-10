Porsche seized & death threats: The shocking reasons behind star Sao Paulo defender's sudden disappearance

The disappearance has left teammates and club officials puzzled, particularly because the veteran defender is widely regarded as one of the most respected and well-liked figures in the dressing room. With uncertainty surrounding the player's whereabouts, Sao Paulo released a formal statement demanding clarification.

"Sao Paulo Futebol Clube informs that it has taken all appropriate measures and today sent a formal notification to the athlete Robert Abel Arboleda Escobar, who has not attended professional commitments since last Saturday (04), granting a period of 24 hours for the presentation of clarifications and regularization of his professional situation," the statement read.