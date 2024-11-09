Rob McElhenney 2024Getty Images
Mitchell Fretton

Rob McElhenney wowed by 'great' Wrexham opponents as Phil Parkinson's side grind to 'tough' win in League One

WrexhamLeague OneWrexham vs MansfieldMansfield

Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney has praised Mansfield Town for their performance after they were beaten by the Red Dragons on Saturday.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Wrexham beat Mansfield 1-0 in League One
  • Keeps them in contention for play-off places
  • McElhenney impressed by Stags' standards
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below