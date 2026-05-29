'PSG are too good' - Rob Green on Arsenal, Champions League final and 2026 World Cup

For Rob Green, it's clear. There is only one team that can win the Champions League final.

And it's not Arsenal. No, that notion doesn't come from bias. It doesn't even come with any football romanticism or love for PSG's style of play. Rather, they are just a better side. For him, that's enough.

"PSG are too good. Arsenal have been brilliant at beating the mid-table, lower-table teams. hey haven't had a perfect run against the big, big teams. These guys, PSG, would beat every Premier League team," he tells GOAL.

And Green would know. He has been on co-comms all season for CBS and Paramount+ during their coverage of Europe's top men's competition. He has watched this season unfold, followed the storylines, seen all of the big teams play and watched most of them lose. But there are some clear takeaways from the season as a whole. The first is that the league phase, a revamped format for the earlier stages of the competition, might actually be working.

"The main takeaway is the league phase has become more important. You look at how Arsenal have got there to the final, and you wonder, would they have got there if they'd have finished seventh? Because of the draw, the toughest team they played was Atletico Madrid, who didn't perform in 135 minutes of the 180," Green says.

The other is that there is a real timeliness to making your run. PSG stumbled in the earlier matchweeks and then turned it on. In effect, they made things harder for themselves. Green thinks other teams will learn from that mistake. Not everyone can cruise through this whole thing.

"The first season we had the league phase, a lot of games finished, and you had players sort of shrugging. They didn't know what it meant. Now I think teams will go "crikey, next year, let's go at it. Let's win these games. We don't want to get on that side of the draw," he adds.

It's all compelling, and it will all come to a conclusion. He will be on the call Saturday. PSG go in as favorites. Green thinks they will win it, too. But stranger things have happened in this competition.

Green discussed the Champions League, PSG and the World Cup in the latest edition of Mic'd Up, a recurring feature in which GOAL taps into the perspective of analysts, announcers and other pundits on the state of soccer in the U.S. and abroad.

NOTE:This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.