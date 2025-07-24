'It's ridiculous' - Newcastle legend Alan Shearer SLAMS Magpies over Alexander Isak transfer stance amid Liverpool interest A. Isak Newcastle United Transfers Liverpool Premier League

Alan Shearer has expressed his frustration with Newcastle United after they released what he deemed a misleading statement regarding Alexander Isak’s absence from their pre-season tour. The former Newcastle captain and the Premier League's all-time top goalscorer criticised the club’s decision to cite a “minor thigh injury” as the reason for Isak missing the trip, just hours before news broke that the Swedish striker wants to leave the club this summer amid interest from Liverpool.