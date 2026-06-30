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‘Ridiculous amount of money’ - Morgan Rogers’ £130m price tag leaves Arsenal legend stunned as Gunners are linked with record-breaking transfer raid on Aston Villa
Petit stunned by record-breaking valuation
The transfer market has reached new heights of inflation, and the latest figures surrounding Rogers have left one Arsenal icon speechless. After being informed of the staggering £130m price tag reportedly set by Aston Villa, Emmanuel Petit went silent before offering a scathing assessment of the modern market.
“This is a ridiculous amount of money. I mean, since we got over the limit of £100million... Every single day, I see price tags on players that (make him say), 'Wow, my God'. If you are willing to spend that kind of money on a single player that can make a difference... It's been the case for Declan Rice, he's done well, very well. But, I wish him all the luck because that kind of price tag is huge pressure on your shoulders,” Petit explained to talkSPORT.
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Arsenal identify Rogers as primary target
Despite the eye-watering costs involved, Arteta is reportedly determined to bring the 23-year-old to the Emirates Stadium. The north London club has officially made Rogers their leading transfer target this summer as they look to build on their recent Premier League success.
While reports suggest the fee could shatter the British transfer record, Rogers remains focused on his international duties with England at the 2026 World Cup. The forward is understood to be open to a move to the Premier League champions, though Aston Villa are under no immediate pressure to sell a player who is currently contracted to the club until June 2031.
The Nico Williams alternative
If the Rogers deal proves too expensive or complex, Petit has a very specific alternative in mind. The Frenchman has urged his former club to look toward Spain and Athletic Club’s star winger Nico Williams, who starred at Euro 2024.
"I've said it for a year now, I repeated it again last week. Nico Williams, I love him," Petit admitted. Williams, who recently signed a long-term contract in Bilbao through 2035, remains one of the most highly-rated wingers in Europe. However, as of now, the Gunners have not registered any active interest in the 23-year-old, focusing instead on their pursuit of Rogers.
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The financial ripple effect at Villa Park
Aston Villa’s high valuation isn't just about the player's talent; it is also a strategic move to manage their own financial commitments. The club must account for a 20 per cent sell-on clause owed to Middlesbrough from his move in 2024. By setting the bar at £130m, Villa ensure they maintain a massive net profit even after paying out the Championship side.
The situation has also sparked rumors regarding potential outgoings at the Emirates. To fund a move of this magnitude, Arsenal may have to consider offers for existing stars, with speculation continuing to surround the future of Gabriel Martinelli. Unai Emery is known to be a long-term admirer of the Brazilian, adding another layer of intrigue to the ongoing negotiations between the two Premier League rivals.