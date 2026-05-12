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'Slowest player in the Premier League!' - Richarlison torn apart for 'horrendous' display in Tottenham's draw with Leeds
Tottenham held by Leeds as pressure grows
Tottenham were held to a frustrating draw by Leeds United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a match they needed to win. Spurs had taken the lead through Mathys Tel early in the second half but failed to maintain control of the game. Leeds eventually levelled after Dominic Calvert-Lewin converted a penalty. The result left Tottenham still looking nervously over their shoulder in the relegation battle. Despite being Spurs’ top scorer this season with ten goals, Richarlison struggled to influence proceedings. His display drew sharp criticism from pundits after the match.
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Agbonlahor delivers brutal verdict
Speaking on the talkSPORT Breakfast show, former Aston Villa striker Agbonlahor gave a harsh assessment of Richarlison’s performance. He also criticised other Tottenham players following the disappointing result.
"Watching that game last night, I mean, Richarlison… I'll put a bet out there," he said. "He's the slowest player in the Premier League. I would have a bet with anyone, Richarlison is the slowest player in the Premier League. The amount of times he ran through and [Joe] Rodon, who is not a quick centre-half - straight in - got the ball out of him. Horrendous performance from him."
"I'm looking at this group of players and I'm like, Conor Gallagher, that isn't the Conor Gallagher that Spurs thought they were signing. That is not the one that was at Crystal Palace and Chelsea, total different player, defensively, so poor as well. That was a painful watch, and at times, Leeds, they were in first gear, stepped it up a bit last 20 and they should have won."
Spurs clinging to survival hopes
The result left Tottenham only two point above the relegation zone with just two matches remaining. If West Ham United beat Newcastle United, Spurs could drop into the bottom three before their next game.
Agbonlahor did, however, highlight one positive from the match: the return of James Maddison. The midfielder made his first appearance of the season as a substitute after recovering from an ACL injury suffered in pre-season.
"They need Maddison. Good to see Maddison come on," he added. "You just could tell by that ovation he got, 'OK,' he knows, 'I've got to be the man'. It wouldn't surprise me if, maybe not the next game, but the last game of the season, he might be able to start, his club need him."
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Huge test awaits at Stamford Bridge
Tottenham now face a difficult trip to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The fixture comes with their Premier League status still hanging in the balance. Spurs have won just once in their last 13 meetings with Chelsea in all competitions. With survival on the line, Roberto De Zerbi’s side will need a far stronger performance than the one produced against Leeds.