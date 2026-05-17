Revealed: Xabi Alonso’s transfer plan for Chelsea as reasons for Blues turning to Liverpool legend after Liam Rosenior ‘mistake’ are explained

In a significant departure from the structure that defined previous regimes under the BlueCo ownership, Chelsea have officially appointed Alonso as manager rather than the more restricted head coach role. This change signals a major power shift at Stamford Bridge, granting the 44-year-old a much broader remit over recruitment and first-team operations than his predecessors.

Speaking on his new role, Alonso expressed his pride, stating: "Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in world football and it fills me with immense pride to become manager of this great club. From my conversations with the ownership group and sporting leadership, it is clear we share the same ambition. We want to build a team capable of competing consistently at the highest level and fighting for trophies. There is great talent in the squad and huge potential at this football club and it will be my great honour to lead it. Now the focus is on hard work, building the right culture and winning trophies."