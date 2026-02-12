(C)Getty Images
Revealed: Why Raheem Sterling chose Feyenoord switch despite holding talks with Tottenham
Sterling snub
Dutch club Feyenoord announced on Thursday that they had secured a deal to sign Sterling until the end of the season, on a short-term contract. He will now link up with manager Robin van Persie in the Eredivisie, but the Mail report that he had the chance to remain in England, and in London, with Spurs. The north Londoners opened talks with the veteran winger after Wilson Odobert was ruled out for the remainder of the season with an ACL injury.
- Getty Images Sport
Why Sterling snubbed Spurs
The report claims, however, that Sterling was unwilling to move to a club that lacks stability, and Spurs are only 24 hours removed from sacking Thomas Frank, while they are also in danger of falling into a relegation battle, as they sit just five points clear of 18th-placed West Ham United. While van Persie was said to be key in convincing Sterling to move to Holland, he has also spent time with senior figures in the game to ensure his next move was the right one, after his contract at Chelsea was mutually terminated.
As a result, the winger signed a limited deal; the Dutch club did want him to stay longer, but he is cautious about his future career prospects.
Sterling excited to start
Sterling has expressed his excitement to get going as he enjoys his first foreign sojourn.
He said: "As a free agent, I've had, for the first time in a long time, the opportunity to control the next step.
"In my career. I wanted to take my time to speak with clubs and their head coaches to better understand the role they envisioned for me and ensure that I can add real value in this next chapter.’
"Having spoken in great detail with Robin, I'm confident that Feyenoord is a place I can be happy and establish myself as a valued member of the team. Playing abroad is a whole new challenge for me - and one I'm ready to embrace. Honestly, I'm just excited to get started."
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
Feyenoord play Go Ahead Eagles this weekend. He could make his debut for the club in that fixture.
Advertisement