Revealed: Why Man Utd have upped Sir Jim Ratcliffe's security at Old Trafford

The days of Ratcliffe strolling leisurely through the concourses of Old Trafford appear to be over. While the billionaire is still driven to his preferred entrance near the Stretford End by his regular car service, the atmosphere surrounding his arrival has shifted from casual to cautiously controlled. Where he once stopped to engage with early arrivals, he is now surrounded by a strict security presence.

According to The Sun, recent sightings of the INEOS chairman at the Theatre of Dreams have highlighted a much more stringent operation. Ratcliffe is now escorted through the tunnel and along the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand only after a lead security minder has given the green light. This change marks a significant departure from just two years ago, when the lifelong United fan was frequently seen posing for selfies with supporters.