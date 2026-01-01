Chelsea v Bournemouth - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Harry Sherlock

Revealed: Who Chelsea's manager will be for Man City clash as club continues search for Enzo Maresca replacement

Chelsea will be managed by Calum McFarlane when they play Manchester City this weekend, after confirming the sacking of Enzo Maresca on New Year's Day. McFarlane is the club's current Under-21 coach but he will step up to manage the senior team in Maresca's stead, and will also face the media on Friday.

  • McFarlane to take charge

    Per Ben Jacobs, Chelsea have confirmed that McFarlane will be in the dugout when the Blues play Manchester City this weekend. Having sacked Enzo Maresca, the club are without a head coach and while that search continues, they have tapped the Under-21 boss to step up and take over the senior side. McFarlane has been at Stamford Bridge since the summer, when he moved from Southampton, and has also previously worked at City.

    More to follow... 

