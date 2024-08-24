Mauricio Pochettino Chelsea 2023-24Getty Images Sport
Richard Mills

Revealed: When Mauricio Pochettino should take charge of the USMNT for the first time as Chelsea severance is resolved

M. PochettinoUSAChelsea

Mauricio Pochettino's first game as USMNT boss is getting closer to being finalised, despite his Chelsea severance package not yet being resolved.

  • Pochettino set to take over as USMNT boss
  • Yet to finalise severance package with Chelsea
  • Plan is for him to take charge of first game next month
