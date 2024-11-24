Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - La Liga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Harry Pascoe

Revealed: What raging Hansi Flick told Barcelona players after shocking late collapse in draw at Celta Vigo

H. FlickBarcelonaLaLigaChampions LeagueCelta VigoBarcelona vs Brest

Hansi Flick gave his Barcelona players a stern talking to after they conceded two late goals in quick succession in their shock draw at Celta Vigo.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Barcelona conceded two goals in last 10 minutes
  • Kounde error and Casado red card led to collapse
  • Flick scolded players after 2-2 draw
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Stan Sport AU logo

Who will be named the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League Best Player of the Season?

Stan Sport AU logo
8 Votes
Every match from the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League streams on Stan Sport ad-free, live and on demand
Watch all UCL matches on Stan Sport