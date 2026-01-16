Revealed: West Ham WILL sanction Lucas Paqueta sale but only on one condition

The Hammers are prepared to end the long-running saga surrounding Paqueta’s future by sanctioning his sale in the January transfer window, The Telegraph reports, but the deal comes with a significant catch. They have informed potential suitors that while they are willing to cash in on their unsettled playmaker, they will demand that he remains at the club on loan for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign.

The London club find themselves in a precarious position, currently sitting seven points adrift of safety in the Premier League relegation zone. While they acknowledge Paqueta’s desire to leave, they view his presence as critical to their hopes of avoiding the drop to the Championship. Consequently, the board has adopted a firm stance: Paqueta can secure his permanent transfer now, but he must see out the season in claret and blue before packing his bags.

This ultimatum has been presented to Flamengo, the current Brazilian champions, who are leading the chase for the 28-year-old. The Rio de Janeiro-based giants have indicated they are ready to open the bidding with an offer of £30 million. However, West Ham are holding out for a figure closer to £35m. Negotiations are expected to accelerate in the coming days, with Flamengo officials trying to arrange a face-to-face meeting to thrash out the details of a transfer that satisfies all parties.