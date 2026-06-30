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Revealed: Terms of Real Madrid's record-breaking Michael Olise bid - with raid on Bayern Munich for French winger set to eclipse Neymar’s historic €222m transfer
A record-breaking proposal worth €223 million
In a move that would send shockwaves through the global football market, Real Madrid are allegedly readying a package for Olise that totals an incredible €223 million (£192m/$255m). According to a report from SPORT, the proposal consists of a fixed fee of €190m (£164m/$217m) complemented by €33m (£28m/$38m) in performance-related variables.
This staggering sum would surpass the €222 million PSG paid Barcelona for Neymar in 2017, making the Frenchman the most expensive player in history. The deal represents a significant escalation in Perez's transfer strategy.
During a recent electoral campaign, the Real Madrid president reportedly stated, "I am going to make the largest offer that Real Madrid has ever made for a footballer to a European team," a promise he now seems determined to fulfill.
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Bayern Munich remain firm on French star
Despite the mounting speculation, Bayern Munich have shown no public desire to lose their prized asset. The 24-year-old winger has become a central figure at the Allianz Arena and is currently under contract until 2029.
Bayern president Herbert Hainer has been vocal about the club's stance, attempting to shut down the rumors circulating in the Spanish capital.
Speaking on the matter, Hainer insisted that Madrid “can save themselves the effort because Bayern does not want to sell Michael.” He further added: “We have a very good relationship with Real Madrid, they contacted me to tell me that they have absolutely no contact with Olise and that they do not want these constant speculations in the media.”
Olise seeks clarity on his future
Following a stellar campaign and a productive 2026 World Cup alongside Kylian Mbappe, Olise's stock has never been higher. Reports suggest the winger has requested a meeting with Bayern officials to understand their position and determine if the club would be willing to negotiate should a "scandalous" offer arrive.
The interest from the Santiago Bernabeu is not the only factor at play, as Olise is aware that several elite clubs are monitoring his situation.
However, the lure of joining Mbappe in Madrid and becoming part of many fans' "Dream Team" may prove too enticing to ignore. With the player now actively seeking a dialogue with his current employers, the pressure is shifting toward the Bayern board to make a definitive decision on their valuation.
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Real Madrid's summer of transformation
Madrid have already been active in the window, securing four new signings as they look to recover from two seasons that fell below their lofty expectations. Bringing in Olise is seen as the final piece of the puzzle to ensure domestic and European dominance.
The club previously had to issue an official statement denying negotiations to maintain their professional relationship with the German giants, but the intensity of the latest reports suggest a move is being prepared.
Should the deal go through, it would mark a historic moment in the sport, officially ending Neymar's nine-year reign as the world's most expensive player.