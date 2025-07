Tammy Abraham has officially joined Besiktas from Roma in a loan-to-buy deal worth up to €15 million, signing a lucrative four-year contract

€2m loan fee paid for 2025-26 season

Played 120 games for Roma, scoring 37 goals Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱