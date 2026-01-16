Revealed: Staggering sum spent by Man City on defensive reinforcements since appointing Pep Guardiola

The scale of that investment has been matched by plenty of success on the pitch. Since Guardiola’s arrival, City have won six Premier League titles, the Champions League, two FA Cups, four EFL Cups and the Club World Cup. While not every signing has worked out, the overall strategy has delivered significant dominance both domestically and in Europe.

Not all defensive arrivals featured for the first team, with six failing to make a competitive appearance. Even so, City have often recovered value, selling players such as Yan Couto, Pedro Porro and former Arsenal centre-back Pablo Mari for a profit.

Guehi’s potential arrival has been driven in part by necessity. City moved for the England international following a run of injuries to key defenders, with Ruben Dias, John Stones and Josko Gvardiol all sidelined. Gvardiol recently underwent surgery after breaking his shinbone, leaving Guardiola with limited central options during a demanding schedule across the Premier League, Champions League and domestic cups. At times, Abdulkodir Khusanov, Nathan Ake and Max Alleyne have been the manager’s only recognised senior centre-backs.