Revealed: How Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim's attempt to put pressure on Liverpool backfired, as Reds turn to Feyenoord's Arne Slot to replace Jurgen Klopp LiverpoolJuergen KloppTransfersFeyenoordSporting CPPremier LeagueEredivisie

Ruben Amorim's attempts to put pressure on Liverpool to appoint him as the club's new manager have reportedly backfired spectacularly.