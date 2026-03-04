Getty Images Sport
Revealed: Rodrygo had been playing for Real Madrid & Brazil with partial ACL tear since 2023
A calculated medical gamble
During Monday’s frustrating 1-0 La Liga defeat against Getafe, disaster struck as the star winger collapsed in agony. Medical examinations subsequently confirmed the 25-year-old had ruptured both the anterior cruciate ligament and lateral meniscus in his right knee. Crucially, the injury had already compromised the joint. According to The Athletic, Rodrygo originally sustained a partial tear to the same ligament while on international duty in 2023. At the time, club doctors decided against surgical intervention. They prescribed rigorous physiotherapy and preventative gym sessions, believing they could mitigate the risk of a full rupture. Tragically, the joint finally gave way during his first appearance since early February, having just returned from right hamstring tendinosis.
Heartbreak and medical justification
Taking to social media following the diagnosis, the distraught forward poured his heart out to supporters. "One of the worst days of my life, how much I always feared this injury," he wrote on Instagram. Lamenting his misfortune, he added: "Maybe life has been a little cruel to me lately. I don’t know if I deserve this, but what can I complain about? How many wonderful things I’ve already experienced, which I also didn’t deserve." Despite the catastrophic outcome, his representatives robustly defended the initial medical strategy. Spokesperson Fernando Torres insisted every physical complaint received the "most appropriate solutions." Anonymous sources also stressed to The Athletic that avoiding surgery for a partial tear is standard practice, rather than a reckless oversight.
Madrid's mounting injury crisis
The loss of another crucial asset casts a dark shadow over the Santiago Bernabeu, highlighting an alarming trend of severe knee injuries. Remarkably, the Brazilian has become the fifth Madrid player to succumb to an ACL issue since the summer of 2023. This devastating curse had already claimed goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, defender David Alaba, and right-back Dani Carvajal. Rodrygo's compatriot Eder Militao has suffered the exact same injury twice in recent seasons, first in August 2023 and again in November 2024.
The long road to recovery
The immediate priority is facilitating successful surgery, but the subsequent rehabilitation timeline is bleak. The winger is expected to be sidelined for up to twelve months, a brutal layoff that completely shatters his dreams of representing Brazil at the 2026 World Cup across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Replacing his creative output presents a massive tactical headache for the national side. Meanwhile, Los Blancos must immediately adapt to life without their dynamic forward. Reeling from the Getafe defeat, Arbeloa's men must regroup quickly to navigate the remainder of their La Liga campaign and the Champions League round of 16 against Manchester City.
