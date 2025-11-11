Revealed: Real Madrid's plan to increase Franco Mastantuono's strength in effort to prevent injuries after Argentine suffers same injury as Lamine Yamal

Ever since arriving from River Plate in a blockbuster €45 million ($53m/£39m) deal, Mastantuono has made quite a place for himself amongst the Real Madrid faithful. The Argentine prodigy made his debut in the first game of the season against Osasuna, coming on as a substitute for the final 22 minutes. Since then, he played in eight La Liga games and three Champions League games, starting in nine of those games and staking his claim for the right wing position.

Even though he scored just one goal and delivered one assist, his all-round game, ability to find spaces, his drive and hunger, and unparalleled determination made him a unique profile within head coach Xabi Alonso's setup.

However, he suffered his first setback as a Real Madrid player ahead of the Champions League trip to Liverpool last week. The club confirmed that Mastantuono had been diagnosed with pubalgia, the same injury Lamine Yamal has been facing struggles with for the past few weeks. Subsequently, he missed the clash against Rayo Vallecano over the weekend, with no recovery timeline in sight.