Revealed: Real Madrid and Chelsea legend's surprising new career as he seeks Zlatan Ibrahimovic-like impact
Arjen Robben transitions to professional padel
Former PSV Eindhoven, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Groningen star Robben has made a professional transition into the sport of padel, four years after his final retirement from football in July 2021. The 41-year-old, known for his illustrious playing career as a winger, is now a ranked professional padel player, as reported by the Daily Mail.
Robben's decorated football resume includes 12 league titles across four different top flights, a Champions League trophy, and 96 caps for the Netherlands over a 14-year international career. Now, at 41, he is applying his competitive spirit to a new athletic challenge.
In late August, Robben achieved his first ranking points in the International Padel Federation (FIP) by entering the FIP Bronze Westerbork tournament, part of the CUPRA FIP Tour, in his native Netherlands. Alongside his partner Werner Lootsma, Robben secured his first-ever victory on the tour, overcoming six match points in a qualifier to defeat Ralph Boekema and former footballer Mark Weldmate with a score of 4-6, 6-3, 7-6.
Early results and high-profile recognition in padel
While Robben's debut victory was a significant milestone, his journey in professional padel is still in its early stages. Following their win, Robben and Lootsma were outclassed in their last-32 clash, suffering a heavy 6-1, 6-0 defeat against world No 155 Sten Richters and world No 144 Thijs Roper.
Despite the loss, the event garnered significant attention, with hundreds of fans turning out to watch Robben play. Richters and Roper paid tribute to the former footballer post-match, commenting: "He's the best former professional footballer we know who plays padel."
Robben, ever gracious in defeat, maintained a humble perspective on his initial foray into the professional circuit. He stated: "I don't think I can take myself too seriously. I started with low expectations. But I tried to fight on the court, and score as many points as possible."
Emulating Zlatan Ibrahimovic's impact in the Netherlands
Robben's passion for padel dates back to his time playing for Bayern Munich, where he regularly engaged with the sport. He revealed: "I used to play three times a week when I was in Germany." This long-standing interest has now evolved into a professional pursuit, with clear ambitions beyond personal enjoyment.
Robben has explicitly expressed his desire to emulate the impact of other former footballers who have embraced padel, specifically pointing to Zlatan Ibrahimovic's influence in Sweden. "Zlatan Ibrahimovic made padel an important sport in Sweden, and I think I can do the same in the Netherlands," Robben stated, indicating his aspiration to popularise the sport in his homeland.
In 2023, Robben even teamed up with former Netherlands strike partner Robin van Persie in the Pro-Am of the World Padel Tour Amsterdam Open. The iconic duo showcased their competitive spirit, winning the "Legends Game" at the event. Van Persie remarked afterwards: "What an incredible experience to play at the Amsterdam Open once again! An intense match in excellent company."
Current world ranking and future prospects
Robben currently holds a world ranking of 1,980 with three ranking points in the International Padel Federation. While this places him a considerable distance from the top-ranked players – Argentine Agustine Tapia and Spaniard Arturo Coello, who are joint world No 1 with 20,200 points apiece – Robben's entry into the professional ranks is notable for a recently retired footballer.
His current ranking places him significantly behind players like Argentine Franco Stupaczuk, who is fifth in the standings with 8,835 points. The gap between Robben and the elite of padel is substantial, but his renowned determination and competitive drive suggest he may look to climb the rankings in the coming years.
Robben's transition into padel adds another dimension to his post-football career, which also includes some involvement in coaching. His dedication to learning and competing in a new sport, even at 41, highlights his enduring athletic spirit.
What next for Arjen Robben in padel?
Robben will continue his journey as a professional padel player, aiming to accumulate more ranking points and improve his standing in the FIP rankings. His immediate focus will likely be on participating in more tournaments within the CUPRA FIP Tour and further developing his skills in the sport.
His ambition to popularise padel in the Netherlands, drawing inspiration from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, suggests he may also take on an ambassadorial role for the sport within his country. Given his high profile and competitive nature, it would be unwise to bet against Robben making further strides in the world of professional padel. His next appearances in FIP tournaments will be closely watched by fans and enthusiasts of both football and padel alike.
