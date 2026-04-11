Revealed: Nico Schlotterbeck's new Dortmund contract has special '€50m-60m' release clause for his 'dream clubs' - including Real Madrid

While the headline news is the length of the contract, the fine print apparently contains a detail that will pique the interest of Europe’s elite. According to reports from BILD, the new agreement includes an exit clause valued between €50m and €60m. This provides Schlotterbeck with a degree of control over his career progression despite the long-term commitment. If he shows outstanding performances at the upcoming World Cup, he could use the clause to move to one of his “dream clubs”, such as Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. A so-called “World Cup clause” was anchored as part of the negotiations. This exit clause should take effect from next summer, but is tailored exclusively to a small group of absolute top clubs.