Revealed: Man Utd considering keeping Old Trafford AND building new stadium to stage women's and academy games

Getty ImagesRichard MartinRevealed: Man Utd considering keeping Old Trafford AND building new stadium to stage women's and academy gamesManchester UnitedPremier LeagueManchester United are planning on keeping Old Trafford and building a brand new stadium next to it, according to a report.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRed Devils want to keep current groundPlan is to scale it back and keep statues around itSmaller stadium would host women's and academy gamesArticle continues below