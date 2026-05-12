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Revealed: How Man City boss Pep Guardiola reacted to controversial VAR decision that handed Arsenal vital victory in Premier League title race
Unpacking the controversial VAR drama
The Gunners have maintained their title push, but the result was overshadowed when West Ham saw a late Callum Wilson strike ruled out. Referee Chris Kavanagh and VAR official Darren England disallowed the goal after deeming that Pablo Felipe had fouled goalkeeper David Raya. The stakes of this disallowed goal are astronomical for both ends of the table. Arsenal now sit top of the Premier League with 79 points from 36 matches, five points ahead of Manchester City, who hold a game in hand. Conversely, the Hammers languish in 18th place with 36 points, fighting desperately for survival.
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Guardiola shifts focus to the next challenge
Despite the drama in east London, Guardiola is refusing to dwell on the stoppage-time VAR intervention. Asked about the incident and how it impacts the title race, the Spaniard remained pragmatic about the situation. "Crystal Palace - and thinking what we have to do," he told reporters. "As I always learned from my career as a manager what you can’t control, forget about it. [Focus] and do better what we have not done better this season to fight for the Premier League. We are still fighting and [next it’s] Crystal Palace." City know they must secure a victory to keep their title hopes alive.
Palace schedule and rotation dilemma
As reported by ESPN, further drama surrounds Crystal Palace's congested fixture list. Manager Oliver Glasner admitted he might rotate his squad ahead of their Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano on May 27. "I'm not responsible for Arsenal, I'm not responsible for Manchester City, I'm responsible for Crystal Palace," he stated. Palace host City on Wednesday, before facing Brentford on Sunday, and concluding their league campaign at home against Arsenal on May 24. Despite rotation fears, Guardiola expects maximum effort, noting: "They are so professional, the teams. Crystal Palace will play top against us."
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The final sprint for the trophy
Ultimately, the destination of the Premier League trophy hinges on how both clubs navigate this dramatic finale. With Arsenal eagerly waiting for any potential slip-up, Manchester City must secure maximum points in their remaining crucial fixtures. The coming days will definitively reveal which side crosses the finish line first as champions.